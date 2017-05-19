Hidden Layer is a weekly email newsletter and podcast featuring musicians, unpacking their creative & entrepreneurial processes.
Interviews
Our interview with FRENSHIP, an indie pop duo, consisting of James Sunderland and Brett Hite. They are best known for their 2016 single, Capsize, which has surpassed over 360 million plays on Spotify. We discuss with them the origin of FRENSHIP, meeting at Lululemon, how they deal with criticism and evolve their sound, how they got discovered, their advice to new artists, and their creative process behind producing Capsize with Emily Warren.
Our interview with Starley Hope, an Australian singer-songwriter, with a unique sound described as a mix of warm indie folk and dynamic dance-pop powered by affecting melodies, emotionally resonant lyrics, and soulful voice. We learn about her process behind her breakout hit Call On Me— a record written as a symbol of hope for herself was written at a low point in her life. Her single has amassed over 390 million Spotify plays (between the original acoustic-driven version and a remix by Melbourne DJ Ryan Riback).
Our interview with Sofi Tukker, a duo composed of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, who met serendipitously at an art show as students at Brown University. We learn about the best feedback they've received, as well as the backstory behind their viral song Drinkee, which has over 20 million Spotify plays, has been featured in an Apple Watch ad, and received a Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording. The song was the first they ever wrote, and became the backbone of their wildly successful EP, Soft Animals.
